HEALTH WATCH

Are the pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict simply a cover for unnecessary inflation? It's one of the possibilities being investigated by Fair Trading agencies worldwide, as prices skyrocket across the globe. President of the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Hayden Alleyne, says shipping lines have recorded billions of dollars in profit over the last six quarters.
We have a response from the Attorney General's Office to the Privy Council's ruling that incarcerated persons charged with murder can apply for bail.
The AG says the Privy Council's Ruling has determined that the provisions contained in section 5(1) and the First Schedule of the Bail Act, 1994 are not existing law, so as to be saved from constitutional challenge and, were not reasonably justifiable under the Constitution."