The World Health Organisation classifies the India Variant of COVID-19 as a Variant of Concern at the Global level and the WHO says vaccine diplomacy is equivalent to geopolitical maneuvering.
Health Watch: WHO classifies India variant as a variant of concern
Muslims locally are preparing to mark the end of the month of Ramadan which signals the arrival of the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal.
A Rousillac man appears in court, charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The Energy Minister says this country and Shell are now much closer to exploring the natural gas in the maritime reserves of the Trinidad and Tobago side of the Loran/Manatee field.
The Political Leader of the United National Congress is telling the government to take the blame for the rising number of COVID cases in the country.
