Efforts are being made by the Tobago House of Assembly to have a facility, with a focus on Men's Health. This was revealed on Wednesday, during the weekly media briefing in Scarborough, headed by Health Secretary Agatha Carrington. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Netballers Return Home

Netballers Return Home

T&T's netballers are rueing their missed chances somewhat after competing at the Netball World Cup.