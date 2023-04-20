In our Health Watch segment, TV6 Health correspondent Dr Marisa Nimrod talks about stress eating.
The All Caribbean Wrestling will be returning to this country at the end of the month.
Promoters of the event say they will be building on the hype of Wrestlemania as they continue to embark on the journey of educating the public about the business of sport entertainment.
The Tobago Jazz Experience starts today with gospel performances, dubbed The Holy Land Experience. Speaking with the media this week Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris gave patrons an idea on what they can expect.
People have a responsibility to protect their homes from the destruction of bush fires.
And while the law can prosecute some people for failing to follow fire safety measures like securing fire permits and making fire traces, everyone should take it upon themselves to make around their homes safe.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on earlier in the week lambasted the work of Licensing officers on the roads of Tobago, Thursday admitted that his wife was stopped by officers in Tobago and he later arrived on the scene to treat with the matter. The Chief Secretary made the disclosure to TV6, during an interview with Morning Edition host, Marlan Hopkinson.
Uncertainty is in the air, with one more working day before the deadline for their remit, with end of semester exams in one week and no word from the Chief Personnel Officer, Lecturers at the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies ramp up protest action.