HEALTH WATCH: RECOVERY TT

Do you have trouble falling asleep? We think it's safe to say that we can all use a bit of extra sleep from time to time, and Neuro-innovation company, Allegori Limited is promising to guarantee just that. The company says it can improve the quality of your sleep with its latest project, Recovery TT, through a free programme it is offering.

INCREASING COVID CASES WORRY TRACY

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine has expressed concern over the high number of COVID-19 cases in Tobago. Within two days, Tobago recorded 86 cases, and with the State of Emergency and curfew lifted, there is added anxiety.

MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS SPAWNED BY COVID-19

COVID-19 has spawned a mental health crisis with an unprecedented rise in the levels of stress in which depression and suicidal tendencies have increased. That's according to a Professor from Harvard University, who says, dealing with these problems is vital to preserving the wellbeing of the population.

Despite never supporting the State of Emergency in the first place, the UNC is not convinced that the public health regulations in place are sufficient to curb the already raging spread of COVID in T&T.

SAN F'DO GETS WEST INDIAN LIBRARY

As part of City Week celebrations in San Fernando, the Nalis West Indian Reference Library was launched at Harris Promenade today.

It signals the library's partial move back to Library Corner since its relocation six years ago. The Library will open to the public in less than a month.