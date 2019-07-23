Did you know, in T&T, four out of every ten persons diagnosed with HIV are of working age - the most productive group in society. The epidemic has become a challenge at the workplace impacting the right to work, the right to non-discrimination, health, privacy, and social security. And a workplace policy can go a long way in countering the epidemic. Reporter Uravshi twiari Roopnarine reports.

Rising Runner Shaniqua Bascombe

Shaniqua Bascombe has been competing in NAAA's National Junior Championships, the NACAC Championships and the recently held Pan American Junior Championships.