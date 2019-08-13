The U.S city of Atlanta is grappling with the largest outbreak of Legionnaires 'disease in the city's history. 11 confirmed cases, 63 probable cases and one death have been linked to a Sheraton Hotel in the city. The first lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who have contracted it while staying there. But what is legionnaires' and what makes it so dangerous?
