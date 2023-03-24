The Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, PISLM... has been around for two decades and is the Caribbean's response to combat land degradation in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.
A surprise cancellation of the Tobago House of Assembly plenary sitting in Tobago, as the Clerk of the House did not show up for work. But not only did she not show up for work, according to Deputy Presiding officer of the House, Joel Sampson, no explanation was given to the Assembly Legislature of her absence.