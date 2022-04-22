Good oral and dental hygiene can help prevent bad breath, tooth decay and gum disease and it can also help you keep your teeth as you get older. Establishing good oral hygiene and dietary habits have been proven to be essential to achieving and maintaining, overall physical and emotional well-being throughout life. Here's more in tonight's Health Watch with Dr. Marissa Nimrod as she continues to share her journey on a 'Quest for Good Health'
