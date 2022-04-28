HEALTH WATCH: AUTISM AWARENESS

It's a life-long condition that affects brain development and it begins in early childhood, AUTISM. It’s difficult for persons with the disorder to socialise and communicate but hope is not lost. In our Heath Watch segment we tell you about one young man who's not letting this disorder stop him from achieve great things.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal estimates EMBDC's payout to Namalco to be over eight hundred million dollars, saying their celebration is premature.
A former Finance Minister is blaming the cocaine trade for what she sees as T&T's demise economically and otherwise .
It's a life-long condition that affects brain development and it begins in early childhood, AUTISM. It’s difficult for persons with the disorder to socialise and communicate but hope is not lost.
Police officers are not required by law to wear body cameras in the course of their duty. This confirmation on Thursday from the TTPS, as questions continue to be raised surrounding the circumstances of the fatal shooting of PC Gilkes.
Jehlano Romney, who was wanted by police for questioning, has handed himself over to officers at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.
Come this weekend, the focus will be on the seas, as the Trinity Masters will be hosting a 2300 metre Open Water swim from the Carenage fishing Jetty to Caledonia Island.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DOUBLE MURDER COUVA
- SUSPECT TURNS POTENTIAL WITNESS?
- COCAINE: THE SOURCE OF T&T'S DEMISE
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th April 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th April 2022
- EMBDC CELEBRATION PREMATURE
- JEHLANO ROMNEY HANDS HIMSELF OVER TO POLICE
- HAVE THE POLICE EARNED PUBLIC DISTRUST ?
- ROMNEY MOTHER: MY SON IS INNOCENT
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th April 2022