As the Eastern Credit Union held its 11th annual DIABETES walk in Tobago, Health Secretary Dr. Faith B. Yisrael is encouraging members of the public to stay healthy. Dr. Faith spoke with TV6 following the walk . Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report

