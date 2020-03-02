Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington has resigned. Confirmation came from the secretary when TV6 contacted her. Dr. Carrington said, she has resigned and the work continues. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Dr. Carrington and has this report.
Health Secretary Dr. Agatha Carrington has Resigned
Elizabeth Williams
