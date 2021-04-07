Call lines have been increased and an online platform will be introduced next week to accommodate the overwhelming requests by phase One candidates to be vaccinated.

Morning Edition: 08th April, 2021

Residents on the sister isle can register in person or via text message following which, they will be contacted with a time, date and venue to receive their vaccine.

Morning News Brief: 08th April, 2021

Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited issued a press statement saying that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure resulting in the blowout of its DA-301 system.

Golf Day 2

Where there has been no change in leaders of the Republic Bank Millenium Lakes Golf Open...

No Classroom Learning For Standard 5

Standard five pupils being allowed to return to a face-to-face classroom setting for the new term was based on the COVID-19 situation in the country following Easter. 