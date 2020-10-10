Trinidad and Tobago has recorded another COVID-related death... pushing the total number of deaths to 90. Today, the Ministry of Health also reported 22 new cases. Officials say the country's numbers are decreasing, but that decline is slowing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
COVID-19 vaccines are coming! When will they arrive? Well, no date has been provided because they are still being tested .
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded another COVID-related death...
Son of the soil and national icon Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall, was cremated today following a service at Belgrove's Funeral Home, which was televised live on TTT.
After months of back and forth, Justice Carol Gobin heard the matter today in the battle for leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.
For one church in Poonah Road, Williamsville, Christmas is starting in October this year.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MOE Considering Replacing SEA?
- Resort Owner Speaks Out
- Months To Recover From COVID
- Business Suffering
- Cars Out Of Reach For Some
- Three Die as Parliament Debates COVID
- Church Launches Virtual Christmas Village
- Economist: Expect Port Layoffs
- TTFA vs FIFA Statutes
- PSA To Take Gov’t To Court Over Public Sector Freeze