Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will be taking the COVID vaccine live on TV6 - when it becomes available. Deyalsingh gave his commitment on TV6's Morning Edition programme today, where he also urged other influential persons to use their platforms for the vaccination cause. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Christmas Safety Tips

Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... 

Sales Down In Tobago

Sales Down In Tobago

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.