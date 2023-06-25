The Health Minister is to hold talks with representatives of this country's fast food and other quick service restaurants to encourage them "to consider offering healthy options on their menus." Speaking during a media briefing today, the Health Minister said the Government appreciates these businesses must make money but he pointed out that just one combo comprising two pieces of chicken, fries and a dark coloured soft drink has 967 calories which is close to the 100 percent caloric need of the average child. Juhel Browne reports.
HEALTH MINISTER TO MEET FAST FOOD SECTOR
Juhel Browne
