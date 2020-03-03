Covid-19, formerly the Novel Corona virus may be the most talked about affair of the day, so much so Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he's faced with about forty calls every day, on the matter, most of the time to dispel fake news.
Today (3rd March 2020), as the Minister and Professor Brian Copelend of the University of the West Indies hoped to hammer out details surrounding the use of the Couva Hospital, which falls under the university, as the dedicated COVID centre, the conversation took an unexpected start.
A daily newspaper quoted the professor as knocking the Ministry of Health's plan, saying there are gaps.
He leveled accusations at the opposition United National Congress as being a source of the fake news and panic.