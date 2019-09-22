The Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh provides this update on the nation's hospital.

Damage In Tobago

Damage In Tobago

A trail of destruction in Tobago, as the Tobago Emergency Management Agency was kept busy responding to more than eighty reports of areas impacted by the severe weather. 

South Prepares

South Prepares

Many communities in South Trinidad were busy preparing for the impact Tropical Storm Karen could have brought.

Tiana Guy

Tiana Guy

T&T's Tianna Guy will be representing T&T in the Women's equivalent of the tournament which begins on October 3rd.