The Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh provides this update on the nation's hospital.
A trail of destruction in Tobago, as the Tobago Emergency Management Agency was kept busy responding to more than eighty reports of areas impacted by the severe weather.
Western Trinidad was subjected to heavy, prolonged rainfall. TV6 visited the Diego Martin and Chaguaramas areas,
Parts of Aranguez could not escape as today's heavy rainfall led to several homes being flooded out.
For most of us today, the threat to life and property came from above. But for those who live in Piparo, a threat also brewed from down below.
Many communities in South Trinidad were busy preparing for the impact Tropical Storm Karen could have brought.
T&T's Tianna Guy will be representing T&T in the Women's equivalent of the tournament which begins on October 3rd.