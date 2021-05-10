Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, is calling on the Opposition UNC, to stop playing politics in the vaccination process in the country. Minister Deyalsingh speaking at the Ministry of Health media conference, said the Opposition is trying to derail the vaccination process. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Health Minister on vaccine politics
Elizabeth Williams
