The Health Minister is today expressing concern over possible gatherings and breaches of covid 19 protocols during the festive season. This morning he noted that while the Omicron variant is present in Trinidad and Tobago and both the COVID-19 infection rate and death toll continue to rise, many people are still refusing the vaccine.

