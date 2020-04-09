What started off as a social studies project for online school turned into a very educational video for children to learn about the coronavirus. Two siblings Emily and Ethan Clarke with the help of their mother, TV6's senior broadcast journalist Nisha john-mohammed bring us Health Matters.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRINIS TRAPPED IN VENEZUELA SPEAK OUT

TRINIS TRAPPED IN VENEZUELA SPEAK OUT

TV6 goes beyond the closed borders of Venezuela, not physically, but via telephone.

We hear the cries of Trinidad and Tobago nationals who went there on a mercy mission and are now trapped.

COPING WITH CONFINEMENT PT2

COPING WITH CONFINEMENT PT2

It’s now time for part two of "Coping with Confinement" where Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine and psychologist Mr Voisin discuss signs of trauma in children.

NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND?

NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND?

When the threat of COVID-19 has passed, it cannot be business as usual at our nation's schools. This from TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas, who says it is the Association's position that students cannot be expected to just pick up from where they left off.

HEALTH MATTERS

HEALTH MATTERS

What started off as a social studies project for online school turned into a very educational video for children to learn about the coronavirus.

GARY WARNS AND INFORMS

GARY WARNS AND INFORMS

Police officers are on heightened alert and all hands are on deck, in efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.