The Ministry of Health says there should be no compromise in health and safety standards when it comes to the handing , preparation and sale of food to the public.
Dr. Sayeed Rahaman, Director of Public Health , addressed the issue at the daily Ministry of Health media briefing on COVID-19. He advised businesses to ensure their employees and clients are protected from possible virus transmission and to establish a standard sanitary operating procedure to be adhered to, every day as often as possible.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.