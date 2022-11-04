Some health concerns at the Charlotteville Integrated Health Facility, are at this time a worry for residents of the area and the Village Council. Members of the village council spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, and here is part one of this report.
HEALTH CONCERNS IN CHARLOTTEVILLE PART 1
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Some health concerns at the Charlotteville Integrated Health Facility, are at this time a wo…
Professor Roger Hosien lobbies government to closely examine why persons chose to not be par…
The Ministry of Education says the rapid gunfire incident which occurred in the vicinity of …
The West Indies are not going to Australia just to make up numbers, but aim for a Test series win.
In its first sitting since the Parliament passed the 2023 Budget in October the House of Rep…
Queen's Royal College and Tranquil played to a 5-5 draw, with QRC winning 4-2 on penalties