Health Secretary Dr. Faith B.Yisrael is not mincing words over issues affecting the Charlotteville Integrated Health Facility. In an interview with TV6 News, Dr. Faith reconfirmed that the facility is in need of repairs. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the Secretary, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TODDLER MAULED BY DOG

TODDLER MAULED BY DOG

A three year Barrackpore boy, Jalil, is being described as lucky to be alive as he was maule…

UWI PROUD OF KAREEM

UWI PROUD OF KAREEM

Kareem Marcelle did himself, his family and community well, having been called to the bar ea…