Health Secretary Dr. Faith B.Yisrael is not mincing words over issues affecting the Charlotteville Integrated Health Facility. In an interview with TV6 News, Dr. Faith reconfirmed that the facility is in need of repairs. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the Secretary, and has this report.
HEALTH CENTRE UPDATE
Elizabeth Williams
