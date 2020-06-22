The Housing Development Corporation is responding to claims being made about a portion of land in Wallerfield.
On Saturday, we reported on claims by a family, that the HDC had bulldozed the land at Blocks 3 and 5.
The Singh family said the land was used for farming, and they had a lease for the land, but it had expired.
Managing Director, HDC Brent Lyons said, once the Singhs' showed up at the site, with an expired licence, last Friday... the HDC crew immediately stopped work.
The Commissioner of State Lands reportedly met with the Singh family, today.