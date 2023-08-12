Some Laventille East and Laventille West Morvant residents who were displaced by landslides in the area, will have their homes replaced. It's the assurance coming from Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce, as a number of affected residents descended on the HDC's doorsteps on Friday. Rynessa Cutting has more.
HDC: SOME DISPLACED PERSONS TO GET NEW HOMES
Rynessa Cutting
