Some Laventille East and Laventille West Morvant residents who were displaced by landslides in the area, will have their homes replaced. It's the assurance coming from Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Adrian Leonce, as a number of affected residents descended on the HDC's doorsteps on Friday. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMMONWEALTH CLOSING

COMMONWEALTH CLOSING

Commendations from the Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe and Dame Louise Martin, President of …

RED EYE UPTICK

RED EYE UPTICK

The health ministry says there has been an increase in the cases of Conjunctivitis commonly …