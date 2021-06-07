Ridge View Heights residents are reminding the HDC, that while their housing may have been made affordable, it is not free. This as years after moving into the Bon Air development, they say numerous infrastructure issues persist. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
HDC Ridge View Heights Residents Fed Up
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As vaccination continues globally, the World Health Organisation reports decreased infections and deaths due to COVID, but the organisation warns, while vaccination is key it's not absolute.
In a major announcement, the Prime Minister says his administration is looking at greener way of producing electricity in Trinidad and Tobago as he also says "oil may be up against a clock with less time on it."
The Eastern Regional Health Authority has outlined its plans for vaccination and how the process is going to function moving forward.
Ridge View Heights residents are reminding the HDC, that while their housing may have been made affordable, it is not free.
The P1 or Brazilian variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in T&T. But the vaccines are working.
A Beetham man has been charged with the murder of a Diego Martin woman, who died after bandits robbed her of her handbag, outside her home.