The Housing Minister is promising relief for HDC tenants, who have complaints about poor infrastructural work. Today, the HDC's Managing Director visited the Union Hall, Cypress Hills development, in San Fernando. He said, the contractor responsible for that project has assured to resolve issues there. Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has this story.
HDC: Relief Coming
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
