HDC OWING TENANT MONEY

It's a well-known fact that many HDC tenants are owing the Corporation money, but is the reverse also true? According to one resident of Golden Heights in Barataria, the answer is yes, but she says while she can't speak for anyone else, she wants her money right now! Rynessa Cutting has more.

