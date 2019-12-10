Christmas will be a much brighter one this year for at least 244 families.
Tuesday those families were allocated homes across five different central and south HDC developments.
Only Monday the Housing Development Corporation distributed 30 starter units along the Bayshore in Marabella, under its housing village improvement programme.
Line minister Edmund Dillon says they could have easily distributed the homes before the election, but this is not about politics.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.