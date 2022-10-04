Founding member of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Women's Network, mother, mentor and friend, Hazel Brown, was laid to rest today. Those who paid tribute to her at her funeral service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception remembered her as a strong personality, who leaves behind an indomitable legacy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A new initiative by the Police Service to tackle crime and gang violence, called G.R.A.C.E. …
Government incentives and support have borne fruit as testified in the growth of the non ene…
As yet another collar bone injury has ruled ace cyclist Nicholas Paul out for the reminder o…
The Fire Service observes Fire Prevention Week during the month of October and today they ar…
Founding member of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, former Secretary Genera…
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network is calling for greater police pres…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th October 2022
- Morning Edition:4th October 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 03rd October 2022
- SCORES MARCH AGAINST BUDGET
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 30th September 2022
- ELDERLY MAN: NIB 'ROBBED' ME OF CONTRIBUTIONS
- FIRE SERVICE WARNINGS
- COX: THIS IS WHERE THE MONEY WENT
- RUFF AND TUFF WRAP
- Morning Edition:3rd October 2022