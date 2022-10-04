Founding member of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Women's Network, mother, mentor and friend, Hazel Brown, was laid to rest today. Those who paid tribute to her at her funeral service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception remembered her as a strong personality, who leaves behind an indomitable legacy.

