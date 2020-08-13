Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress Anita Haynes tells Diego Martin North/East MP- elect, Colm Imbert to remain clam during the recount which is taking place in five marginal seats. She was responding to messages he posted on his twitter page. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors manager Omar Khan says his team never had issues with the fact that TKR's players were training outside the bio-secure bubble, while others franchises couldn't do so.