Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is making an argument for the State's costly commitment to the restoration of heritage sites in Port-of-Spain. Speaking at the official handing-over of Hayes Court to the Anglican Diocese, which was restored at just over six million dollars, Dr. Rowley referenced the previous state of President's House, dubbing its condition, LaBasse #2. Rynessa Cutting reports.

