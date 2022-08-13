The crew of the Harbour Master is sharing its side of the story, following an incident on Wednesday aboard the vessel, in which Grenada's javelin champion, Anderson Peters, was injured. In a release on Saturday the Captain of the vessel claimed, contrary to reports in the media over the last few days, it was in fact Peters and his friends who attacked the crew members, following which they had no choice but to defend themselves. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Harbour Master Crew Shares Their Side of the Story
Rynessa Cutting
