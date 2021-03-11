Hanif Benjamin On Violence

The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.
In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.