Hampton Club Coach Passes

Trinidad and Tobago has lost one of its members in the athletics fraternity. Hampton's Athletics Club Coach Noel Hyland, who is also the father of National footballer Khaleem Hyland has passed away. It is understood that Hyland was ailing for a short while before news broke on Thursday. He will be remembered for his work on and off the track in T&T.

