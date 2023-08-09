Once again, the Opposition Leader is taken to task for her comments regarding firearms and criminals.

This time from Former Senate President Timothy Hamel Smith.

Nicole M Romany has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL

WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL

Damian Mills of Concordia, Tobago is calling for answers from the Tobago Regional Health Aut…

UNSCRUPULOUS DOCTORS

UNSCRUPULOUS DOCTORS

The Secretary for Health Dr Faith B. Yisrael says she is aware of complaints that some TRHA …