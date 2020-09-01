The local football fiasco seems to be approaching a new boiling point. Local coaches employed under the TTFA say they are still unpaid, a faction of the TTFA's membership have revolted against sidelined President William Wallace, the Minister of Sport has weighed in and the legal letters continue to be exchanged between the TTFA and FIFA. We will touch on all of that. In the immediate President of the FIFA appointed Normalization Committee Robert Hadad has written to Wallace, once again condemning him from using the TTFA letterhead in his emails.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Peaceful Protest for Water

Peaceful Protest for Water

Residents of Lucian Road in Belmont are pleading for water, saying it’s been one month since they've had a potable supply in their homes.