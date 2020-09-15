Will FIFA agree to the request of the TTFA and pay off the organization's debt? Contacted on Tuesday, Normalization Committee head Robert Hadad said it was not part of the arrangement when they took up the job in T&T. However, Hadad with a day to go before the deadline, he's still holding out hope that there may be another way out of a ban.
