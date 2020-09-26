H1N1 Vaccines Are Here

Trinidad and Tobago has received half of its ordered 200,000 vaccines against H1N1 and the health Minister is today urging all at risk groups to get vaccinated. here's the story.
West Indies were beaten by England by 20 runs in the third T20 match, and in the process surrendered the series.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says "CERTAIN called sou-sous/ pyramid schemes are simply cosmetic fronts for a massive criminal operation to launder 10s of millions" of dollars.
A call for debt relief for Trindiad and Tobago and other middle income countries in the region was made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today.
There have been 35 positive Covid 19 cases recorded today and no additional deaths. The country's total number of positive cases stands at 4313 and COVID related deaths at 70.
The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association President Alan Ferguson is calling it a "sad day" for scrap iron dealers as their attempt to acquire a contract to dispose...
