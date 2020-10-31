The Ministry of Health has been urging citizens to get vaccinated for H1N1, especially with the advent of COVID-19. But the number of people who are turning up for vaccination is showing a worrying trend for healthcare experts. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask... 

Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971. 