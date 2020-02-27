Another successful carnival, that's the sentiment from Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston 'Gyspy' Peters. Speaking on the Morning Edition, Mr. Peters said notwithstanding some minor challenges, all the elements came together and delivered to the masses.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Iwer speaks on being petty elbowed

Iwer speaks on being petty elbowed

It has been the subject of numerous memes and parodies, taken up time on radio talk shows and been viewed and analyised dozens of time on Social Media.