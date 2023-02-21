The NCC Chairman is calling the mother of all carnivals a success and promises the return of Soca Monarch in 2024. Here's more in this report
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The NCC Chairman is calling the mother of all carnivals a success and promises the return of…
From all reports, Carnival celebrations have been free of major incidents. This, from Top Co…
It's a threat by one of the most longstanding bands in the country. Legacy Bandleader Big Mi…
After the declaration that Carnival 2023 was open, old mas characters paraded in downtown Po…
South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march…
Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 mill…