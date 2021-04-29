Gyms Take A Hit Again

Well gyms took a hit today as well, with the Prime Minister announcing that they will be closed for a week. The news did not come completely as a surprise to owner of DDial Fitness Gym based in Long Circular Mall. He says the rising cases was always a cause for concern.

A Marabella man has been denied bail, after appearing in court, charged with raping an 85-year-old woman.

One medical expert is warning that our own local strain of COVID-19 could become a possibility, the longer the virus runs unchecked in the country, due to low vaccination numbers.