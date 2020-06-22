The doors of Bars were allowed to open on Monday across the country after close to three months of lockdown all in an effort to flatten the curve and spread of COVID-19, but Bars weren't the only ones opening their doors, as another place where bars are lifted were also given the green light. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GYM LIFE RETURNS

GYM LIFE RETURNS

The doors of Bars were allowed to open on Monday across the country after close to three months of lockdown all in an effort to flatten the curve and spread of COVID-19...

DUKE ON BUDGET

DUKE ON BUDGET

Minority Leader Watson Duke, has described the budget presentation by Finance Secretary Joel Jack...

BUDGET $4.71 BILLION

BUDGET $4.71 BILLION

A $4.71 Billion proposed budget wish list, presented on Monday by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, with the biggest slice of the pie $778.3 million to the Division of Health.