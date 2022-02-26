One family in Speyside Tobago tells us they feel lucky to be alive. This, after three masked men armed with guns stormed their home, shortly after 6am on Saturday. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the family and has this report.
GUNMEN STORM HOME IN SPEYSIDE
Elizabeth Williams
