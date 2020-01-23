Gun To Head Update

Senior Superintendent of Police Tobago Sterling Roberts, is tonight telling TV6, the Tobago Police Service, is actively looking into the situation at the Tablepiece Government Primary School, where a number of children were sexually assaulted, and a toy gun placed to the head of the principal of the school, by a ten year old boy. More in this updated report by Elizabeth Williams.

