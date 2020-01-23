Senior Superintendent of Police Tobago Sterling Roberts, is tonight telling TV6, the Tobago Police Service, is actively looking into the situation at the Tablepiece Government Primary School, where a number of children were sexually assaulted, and a toy gun placed to the head of the principal of the school, by a ten year old boy. More in this updated report by Elizabeth Williams.
Gun To Head Update
Elizabeth Williams
