During the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving information in real time has been challenging for deaf persons. Over a period of time, we have been seeing Sign Language Interpreters in various programmes, including government's press conferences. The Caribbean Sign Language Centre is giving the general public an opportunity to learn to communicate with ease with the deaf by providing online Sign Language Classes. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTFA Responds To Coaches Salary Issue

TTFA Responds To Coaches Salary Issue

It's been easy getting football running smooth again in Trinidad and Tobago. That's the admission coming from the Normalization Committee after they were implemented five months ago.

Title Opportunity Missed

Title Opportunity Missed

Well with Covid 19 taking over... it looks like Secondary Schools Football will be taking a back seat for 2020.

T&TEC Covid Scare

T&TEC Covid Scare

T&TEC workers at the Wrightson Road, Port of Spain sub-station are calling on Management to tell them what has been done...or, what is being done to keep them safe. They say there are reports that six T&tec Police officers exhibited flu like symptoms and have been self-quarantined..