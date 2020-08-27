During the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving information in real time has been challenging for deaf persons. Over a period of time, we have been seeing Sign Language Interpreters in various programmes, including government's press conferences. The Caribbean Sign Language Centre is giving the general public an opportunity to learn to communicate with ease with the deaf by providing online Sign Language Classes. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
GSLC Gives Online Sign Language Classes
Nisha John-Mohammed
