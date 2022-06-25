The Agriculture Minister says if you do not have a front or a back yard then plant produce like tomatoes in your living room. The Minister also said that once production of local alternatives to imported flour ramps up the prices of those alternatives will go down as consumers are facing increased prices for the staple flour. Juhel Browne reports.
Grow Food In Your Living Room Says Gov’t
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the Agriculture Minister is encouraging everyone to grow produce in their homes, he also …
The Agriculture Minister says if you do not have a front or a back yard then plant produce l…
Most political parties are gearing up for local government elections and waiting for the ele…
Tragedy has befallen a family in Gasparillo, a house fire which resulted in the death of a f…
A day after announcing that justice Dennis Morrison has resigned as chairman of the commissi…
The Police Complaints Authority is reporting a record number of complaints against police of…