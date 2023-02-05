Group With A Cause At Pan Semis

We also met up with a group at the Panaroma semis today who says they are partying with a cause. That cause? An end to gun violence in this country. Juhel Browne reports.

Tourist Hospitalised

A Canadian tourist is tonight hospitalised in a stable condition at Scarborough General Hospital after eating a fruit from a Manchineel tree. This tree is located on Swallows Beach.

We also met up with a group at the Panaroma semis today who says they are partying with a cause. That cause? An end to gun violence in this country.

An extensive search is underway for four fishermen who have not been seen since Tuesday when they went out to sea at Mayaro.

Their overturned boat.. was found this morning, but there was no sign of the men.

Panorama has returned to the Big Yard. The steelband competition semi-finals are still underway at Queen's Park Savannah after having begun at around one p.m. It's back on.. after an absence for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic restrictions in place at the time. 